Little Mix play “winged fatales” in sci-fi and burlesque-inspired Heartbreak Anthem video

The video for Little Mix’s infectious collaboration with Galantis and David Guetta is here.

Directed by Samuel Douek, the visual for Heartbreak Anthem is set in a futuristic, burlesque-inspired world and follows the three members of the British girl group as they perform on stage as “The Winged Fatales”.

The video was was filmed in East End’s historic Wilton’s Music Hall.

Speaking with GAY TIMES, Douek – who directed the incredible visual for Little Mix’s latest single Confetti – said the video was inspired by Angela Carter’s Nights at the Circus, which he calls one of his “all-time favourite” books.

“The novel is about a woman who is hatched from an egg with wings and runs away with the circus. It’s a feminist tale about freedom and immediately sprung to mind when I first heard the track,” he says.

As a fan of all-things sci-fi, cabaret and drag, Douek says the video was also influenced by the 1997 cult classic The Fifth Element and Baz Luhrman’s 2001 musical Moulin Rouge.

Little Mix’s characters perform each night to adoring crowds, according to Douek, “but behind starry eyes and bright smiles a backstage melancholia pervades and the girls feel trapped in this trippy sci-fi burlesque world.

“As we journey through the narrative, the Seafox Galantis logo becomes a symbol of liberation that glitches on screen as Little Mix find happiness in their own skin.”

Before shooting the video, Douek says choreographer Benjamin Milan was enlisted for the project as the routines marked a “much softer, feminine and surreal” type of movement compared to their usual choreo.

“This is the second time I have worked with Jade [Thirlwall], Perrie [Edwards] and Leigh-Anne [Pinnock] and they are a total dream to work with,” continues Douek, before sharing a story from the set of Heartbreak Anthem.