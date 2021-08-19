Little Mix mark 10 year anniversary with new album Between Us

British pop group Little Mix are celebrating an incredible decade together with a retrospective album featuring five new tracks.

The exciting new album, Between Us, will be a compilation of Little Mix’s biggest hits alongside five unheard songs.

Little Mix has been on an unstoppable upwards rise since their X Factor days. The group continue to break records. More recently, the three-piece celebrated 100 weeks in the Official UK Singles Chart Top 10 — the most ranked weeks for a girl band in history.

The album, which will be released this November, will include many of the group’s chart-topping songs, including Black Magic, Shout Out To My Ex, Sweet Melody, Salute and their smash collaboration Heartbreak Anthem.

Little Mix took to Twitter to thank fans and share the group’s anniversary news.

“We can’t thank you enough for your support over the last ten years… this album is for each and every one of you who’s listened to our music, bought an album or sung your heart out at our shows,” the Little Mix account tweeted. “We wouldn’t be here releasing this album if it wasn’t for you #10YearsOfLittleMix.”

Between Us 🤍 12.11

We are so excited about this album. It includes all our hits, as well as some brand new songs we can't wait for you to hear #10YearsOfLittleMix https://t.co/4Yewo609pk pic.twitter.com/vcnE9n7WKA — Little Mix (@LittleMix) August 19, 2021

The singers, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards, all reflected on their past 10 years together.

“We can’t believe it has been 10 years. Time has flown, and when you look back we have done so much that we’re super proud of,’ Perrie said in a statement.

“It’s going to be great to have all our big hits as a band on one album for the first time, celebrating 10 massive years of Little Mix. The tracks also show how much we have grown as artists, from Wings to Heartbreak Anthem,” Jade added.

Leigh-Anne agreed, sharing excitement for the release of Between Us: “We’re also really excited to release five brand new Little Mix songs that we’ve been creating. We can’t wait for our fans to hear the new tracks we’ve been working on. We hope they love them as much as we do!”

Next year Little Mix will be hitting the road for their highly anticipated Confetti Tour across the UK and Ireland.