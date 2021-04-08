Lil Nas X’s Twerk Hero is a cheeky video game where you get down in Hell

Lil Nas X has broken the internet once again and this time it’s with a chaotic twerking game called Twerk Hero.

If you haven’t noticed already, Lil Nas X isn’t dropping the quicky Hell theme just yet. In his latest move, the record-breaking singer has released a video game where you can score points by twerking.

Lil Nas X is making the most from the hype surrounding MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) and this game is another way to crack into the industry.

The infamous music video the game is based on went viral on release day (March 26) for its iconic stripper pole, satanic imagery, and Lil Nas X’s incredible thigh high boots.

Not only is the track an absolute bop, it hears Lil Nas X stand in the full power of his sexuality as a queer man, chronicling his personal journey through judgement, temptation and acceptance.

Seeking inspiration from the much talked about music video, the game requires you to twerk to gain points and your overall rating depends on how many successful swipes you can make.

If you’ve got good rhythm, a steady hand and love for Lil Nas X, then you can make your way through this free-to-play browser game and reach the end where, you too, can dance on Satan’s lap. If you don’t believe me, check out the clip below: