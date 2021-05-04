Lil Nas X to perform MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) and new track on SNL

NBC has announced the guests for the final two episodes of Saturday Night Live.

On 15 May, Olivia Rodrigo will perform two tracks from her upcoming debut album Sour: Driver’s License, which broke several streaming records earlier this year, and Deja Vu, which is currently climbing charts around the world.

The semi-final will be hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, who recently appeared alongside Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Andrew Rannells in The Prom. The actor rose to fame in the Key and Peele comedy series alongside Jordan Peele.

The following week, Lil Nas X will make his SNL debut as he performs his global chart-topper, MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), as well an unreleased track from his forthcoming debut album, MONTERO.

Anna Taylor-Joy, who recently earned a Golden Globe Award for her performance in Netflix’s limited series The Queen’s Gambit, will host the finale.

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) debuted in the top spot in several countries worldwide, including the US and the UK, following the release of its video, which was condemned by right-wing commentators and trolls.

In the biblical and ancient Greek-inspired visual, Lil Nas X pole dances his way into hell, where he proceeds to give Satan a lap dance in thigh-high boots with stiletto heels and Calvin Klein underwear.

After snapping Satan’s neck, the star crowns himself as the new ruler of hell with Lucifer’s horns as his eyes glow and wings emerge.

Lil Nas X, who co-directed the video with Tanu Muino, received rave reviews from the LGBTQ+ community and liberal media for unabashedly celebrating queer sexuality to a mainstream audience.

In a heartfelt message on Instagram to his 14-year-old self, Lil Nas X explained the importance of his music video for other queer people.

“I know we promised never to come out publicly, I know we promised never to be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist,” he wrote.

“You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. The truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be.”

Lil Nas X’s debut album is due for release this Summer.

