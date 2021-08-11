Lil Nas X surpasses DaBaby to become Spotify’s most listened to male rapper

Remember kids, homophobia gets you nowhere and Lil Nas X is now our designated KING.

Off the back of his raving homophobic rant, DaBaby has seen his career prospects plummet.

So much so that he’s now been knocked off the top spot of Spotify’s most listened to male rapper category, only to be replaced by our queer leader, Lil Nas X.

The rapper, who has been embroiled in several controversies throughout his career, was condemned by social media and industry alum for his uneducated comments about the LGBTQ+ community during his set at Rolling Loud Miami in July.

It has been a turbulent journey since with DaBaby releasing a series of confusing Instagram Stories doubling down on his views, a bizarre music video referencing the incident and an apology that may or may not have been written by him.

Enter Lil Nas X, the gay rapper who continues to take the music world by storm with every new single release.

The Atlanta performer has officially surpassed DaBaby with 52 million monthly listeners to become Spotify’s most listened to male rapper.

In reaction to the news, Lil Nas X tweeted: “Wow this is insane. this is the most I’ve ever had in my career. thank u to everybody listening.”

His latest single, Industry Baby has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify alone.

wow this is insane. this is the most i’ve ever had in my career. thank u to everybody listening. 🤍 https://t.co/JbCmp8QFN3 — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 10, 2021

Much unlike DaBaby’s bizarre video release in which he held up a placard that read ‘AIDS’ (Yeah, we have no idea either), Lil Nas X’s Industry Baby video introduces the world’s gayest prison.

The blockbuster video joins Nas X after the trial for his controversial Satan Shoes, when he is sentenced to five years at Montero State Prison, where he dances naked in the showers, lifts weights and, with the help of fellow inmate Jack Harlow, stages a breakout.

Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes also features as a prison guard, who can be seen pleasuring himself to the video of the star’s worldwide chart-topper MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).