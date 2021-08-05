Lil Nas X shows support for 12-year-old whose family shaved ‘gay’ into their hair

Atlanta artist Lil Nas X has used his platform to address a viral video of a 12-year-old suffering homophobic abuse from family.

In an interview with Out, Lil Nas X reflected on his experiences growing up in Atlanta and explained his understanding of experiencing anti-LGBTQ+ behaviour from those closest around you.

“Growing up in the Atlanta area, I [saw] a lot of microaggressions towards homosexuality,” the 22-year-old star said.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, opened up about witnessing homophobic behaviour and how hearing insensitive comments at a young age can have a lasting impact.

“[It was] little things like going into an IHOP and hearing one of your family members say, ‘Look at those faggots’ to two people eating or even just a small [statement like] ‘Boys don’t cry.’ Little shit like living in the hood, not being super into sports, and then having to go outside and pretend that I was.”

Growing up in an anti-LGBTQ+ environment led to the singer “pushing that part of myself in more and more, almost convincing myself that it’s not even actually there.”

The star mentioned a video of a 12-year-old Black child, named Tyler, who was reportedly being abused for identifying as LGBTQ+.

The Twitter video, which went viral on social media, saw Tyler being laughed at while having the word “gay” shaved into the side of their head.