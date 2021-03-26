Lil Nas X reveals new details surrounding his upcoming album and latest single

He went on to describe how the melody of the track came to him out of nowhere, which led to its spontaneous recording.

“I still have the sound note on my phone. So we recorded that and everything just went uphill from there.”

The hype for MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) has been huge since the star teased it on social media last year (even getting early praise from Rihanna herself).

The Old Town Road singer also reflected on how he has evolved as an artist.

“It’s brought a new confidence out of me. To be able to say, ‘You know what? I want to do this.’ And I don’t give a fuck who’s upset about it,” he exclaimed.

“I feel like the moment I put this snippet out of this song, I just started to see a shift in myself gradually. The worlds going to keep spinning.

“But I can do what I want in my own artistic career at all times or I’m going to fail, for me at least. That’s how I feel.”

The release of MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) has been met with praise from music fans and critics alike.

With many commenting on the 21-year-old’s unapologetic and powerful presence within the track and its accompanying video.

LNX posted a message on Instagram to his 14-year-old self, explaining the importance of this moment for other queer people.

“I know we promised never to come out publicly, I know we promised never to be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.”

He added: “You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. The truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be.”

With the new era of Lil Nas X in full effect it’s safe to say this summer will be unlike any other.

Watch his interview with Zane Lowe below and listen to MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) here.