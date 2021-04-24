Lil Nas X releases acapella version of hit single MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X is showcasing his musical range with his latest release, MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) (But Lil Nas X Makes All The Sounds With His Mouth).

Taking an acapella approach, the rapper opens up the music video with a shot of him on the phone in front of a red backdrop.

He then burst into music mode and begins to hum the opening chorus of the track. As he continues to sing the song, different Lil Nas X’s appear while contributing various melodies and harmonies.

The visual takes inspiration from the beloved series, The Brady Bunch, and features the young talent in an array of sickening ensembles and makeup.

From a diamond crown look to an edgy dominatrix outfit, Lil Nas X gives his fans a wide range of showstopping fashion.

The new single and video follows in the footsteps of his biblical and ancient Greek-inspired visual of the same name.

In the controversial video, LNX is showcased giving Satan a raunchy lap dance in thigh-high boots and Calvin Klein underwear. Viewers were gagged towards the end of the visual when he snapped his neck and crowned himself as the new ruler of Hell.