Lil Nas X releases acapella version of hit single MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X is showcasing his musical range with his latest release, MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) (But Lil Nas X Makes All The Sounds With His Mouth).
Taking an acapella approach, the rapper opens up the music video with a shot of him on the phone in front of a red backdrop.
He then burst into music mode and begins to hum the opening chorus of the track. As he continues to sing the song, different Lil Nas X’s appear while contributing various melodies and harmonies.
The visual takes inspiration from the beloved series, The Brady Bunch, and features the young talent in an array of sickening ensembles and makeup.
From a diamond crown look to an edgy dominatrix outfit, Lil Nas X gives his fans a wide range of showstopping fashion.
The new single and video follows in the footsteps of his biblical and ancient Greek-inspired visual of the same name.
In the controversial video, LNX is showcased giving Satan a raunchy lap dance in thigh-high boots and Calvin Klein underwear. Viewers were gagged towards the end of the visual when he snapped his neck and crowned himself as the new ruler of Hell.
The music video received rave reviews from the LGBTQ+ community and liberal media for unabashedly celebrating queer sexuality in a way that hasn’t been seen from a mainstream artist such as Lil Nas X.
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) subsequently debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the rapper’s second chart-topper after Old Town Road, which spent a historic 19 weeks in the pole position.
The hip-hop and electropop anthem also topped the charts in the UK, Ireland, Canada and France, and is still sitting comfortably in the number one spot on both Spotify and Apple Music. A song about gay sex did that.
Watch the full video below and listen to the track here.