Lil Nas X opens up about his relationship status in new interview

Lil Nas X has opened up about his current relationship status and queer artists in a brand new interview.

Sitting down with rapper Kevin Abstract for VMAN magazine, the young talent gave details regarding the origins of his current relationship.

“We met around the time that I was about to do the SNL thing. But we just started dating maybe two weeks ago,” the Montero (Call Me By Your Name) artist explained.

The identity of his boyfriend has been kept under wraps but fans speculated that it’s one of his backup dancers – from his recent iconic BET Awards performance.

When asked if he was happy LNX gushed about the relationship, stating: “I feel like this is one of the best [relationships] yet.”

He continued: “I’m really happy about it, and it all just feels natural. It’s effotless.”

This isn’t the first time that the Old Town Road rapper discussed his love life and mystery man.

In a recent interview with Variety, LNX revealed that he “had some good boyfriends and some bad ones” in the past.

“A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot. But I’ve found someone special now,” he said.