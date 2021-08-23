Lil Nas X opens up about his relationship status in new interview

Lil Nas X has opened up about his current relationship status and queer artists in a brand new interview.
Sitting down with rapper Kevin Abstract for VMAN magazine, the young talent gave details regarding the origins of his current relationship.
“We met around the time that I was about to do the SNL thing. But we just started dating maybe two weeks ago,” the Montero (Call Me By Your Name) artist explained.
The identity of his boyfriend has been kept under wraps but fans speculated that it’s one of his backup dancers – from his recent iconic BET Awards performance.
When asked if he was happy LNX gushed about the relationship, stating: “I feel like this is one of the best [relationships] yet.”
He continued: “I’m really happy about it, and it all just feels natural. It’s effotless.”
This isn’t the first time that the Old Town Road rapper discussed his love life and mystery man.
In a recent interview with Variety, LNX revealed that he “had some good boyfriends and some bad ones” in the past.
“A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot. But I’ve found someone special now,” he said.
Later on in his interview with Abstract, the 22-year-old also praised queer trailblazers in music – like Frank Ocean – when asked about being open about his sexuality.
“I feel like without Frank and people like you [Abstract]—it definitely would’ve been much more scary,” he explained.
“I feel like for everybody, no matter who the artist is, there’s always some person that in some way made them feel slightly more okay with doing something and being themselves…you know? That’s what you guys did for me.”
Over the course of 2021, LNX has taken over the music industry with his genre-bending singles and larger than life music videos.
His hit releases like Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and Industry Baby have topped the charts in numerous countries and showcased his boundless creativity as an artist.
Both tracks, as well as the introspective ballad Sun Goes Down, will be included on Lil Nas X’s highly-anticipated debut studio album Montero, which is due for release in the next few months.
Check out LNX’s latest video Industry Baby below or here.