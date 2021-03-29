Lil Nas X hits back at critics with new “apology” video for his Satan Shoes

We stan an unbothered, booked and busy icon.

Lil Nas X has expertly shut down the critics of his new ‘Satan Shoes’ with a heartfelt “apology” video.

In light of his new single release, the 21-year-old artist announced that he would be dropping ‘Satan Shoes’, a collaboration with streetwear company MSCHF.

Critics have since slammed the limited-edition pair of Nike Air Max 97’s and its creative direction.

After receiving backlash LNX swiftly took to his YouTube channel to offer an apology and hilarity ensued.

“Okay guys, I see everybody has been talking about this shoe,” he begins.

Before he could continue his “apology” the video transitioned to the lap dance scene from his epic video for MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).

The controversy has led to Nike releasing a statement, stating that they have no involvement with the new shoe partnership.

“We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these show and we do not endorse them,” they said.