Lil Nas X drops sneak peek of his new track Call Me By Your Name

The new Lil Nas X era is among us.

After the huge success of his Christmas inspired track Holiday, Lil Nas X is giving fans a sneak peek at his highly anticipated track, Call Me By Your Name.

The Old Town Road rapper and his upcoming single are featured in a new Superbowl ad for Logitech.

In the commercial, the 21-year-old is heard giving an inspirational monologue about perseverance and hard work.

“We stand there in defiance. We the makers. We the groundbreakers. We the creators, the screamers and dreamers. We defy expectations, perceptions and misconceptions.

“We defy what logic says we should look like, sound like, be like. We defy genres algorithms and entire industries […] Because to create the future we must defy the logic of the past. We must defy logic,” he concludes.

This isn’t the first time that the young talent has teased the release of Call Me By Your Name.

Back in July 2020, the Grammy Award-winning rapper shared 38-seconds of the upbeat rap anthem on social media, which includes lyrics such as: “Call me when you want, call me when you need, call me in the morning, I’ll be on the way.”

Since making his debut in 2018, Lil Nas X has become a global phenomenon –winning two Grammys and securing the longest-running number one in history on the Billboard Hot 100.

We can’t wait to get our hands on this new track ASAP!

Watch the full clip below!