Lil Nas X drops new festive new single HOLIDAY and an accompanying video

Hope you’ve all been good because Lil Nas X is checking his list!

After dropping a trailer earlier this week, The Old Town Road Rapper has finally unveiled his first single in two years and accompanying video with Holiday.

The new record, which was produced by hitmakers Take A Daytrip and Tay Keith, is a sneak peek into what fans can expect from his upcoming album.

Filled with clever lyrics and an infectious chorus, Holiday will surely get music listeners in the festive spirit.

Lil Nas X also dropped the single’s accompanying video and seeing him as Santa is something we never knew we needed.

The visual is set on Christmas Eve during the year 2220 and follows the Panini rapper through a high-tech North Pole workshop, as he creates toys and rides his sleigh across the world – in a futuristic style of course!

To make this release even more special, Lil Nas X has partnered with gaming platform Roblox for a groundbreaking virtual performance that’s set to go live on 14 November.

Lil Nas X took to Instagram to express his excitement for his new partnership, stating: “I’ve been working hard with Roblox to create this incredible VIRTUAL LIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE! WE GOT VIDEOS & A PERFORMANCE you don’t want to miss coming this weekend! (LINK IN MY STORY)”

Make sure to watch the full video for HOLIDAY below and click here to listen to the full track.