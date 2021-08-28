Lil Nas X calls out double standard surrounding Tony Hawk’s “blood” skateboards

Lil Nas X calls out the hypocrisy surrounding Tony Hawk’s new blood skateboards and his shelved ‘Satan Shoes’.

Earlier this week, the acclaimed skateboarder announced his brand new collaboration with Liquid Death for his new batch of blood skateboards.

In an Instagram video, Hawk is seen giving two vials of his blood which were then added to a container of red paint.

“They’re gonna mix my blood into the paint and do a limited run of skateboards using my real blood in the graphics,” Hawk explained.

Since the announcement, the 53-year-old received very little pushback for his product, instead, the news was praised by fans and sold out shortly after going on sale.

But unlike Hawk, Lil Nas X faced massive backlash for his own blood-infused merchandise earlier this year.

The Industry Baby rapper pointed out the double standard in a tweet on Wednesday (August 25).

“Now that Tony Hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? And maybe [you] were mad for some other reason?” he wrote.