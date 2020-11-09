Lil Nas X announces Christmas single with Back to the Future inspired teaser

Lil Nas X is releasing his first Christmas-inspired single later this week.

The star announced the release of the track, titled Holiday, with a Back to the Future-inspired teaser. Budget? It’s there.

Broadcast in the US yesterday (8 November) during an NFL game, the clip references Lil Nas X’s record-breaking number one single Old Town Road as he time travels to a Western town on horseback.

After a man in a Father Christmas costume is booted out of a saloon, Lil Nas X transforms into the jolly icon and flies away on a sleigh, which prompts guest star Michael J Fox to say: “Whatever you do Nas, don’t go to 2020.”

It’s unsure whether Holiday will be included on his highly-anticipated debut album, which he teased last month at the Billboard Music Awards.

“I want everybody to be on the lookout next month for Nasvember,” he revealed. “It’s going to go crazy. In 2021, I’m dropping the greatest album of all time.”

The album is expected to include Call Me By Your Name, an upbeat rap anthem that he teased on social media earlier this year, as well as Titanic, One of Me and Don’t Want It.

Since Old Town Road conquered the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 historic weeks last year, the rapper has won an American Music Award, four Billboard Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards and two Grammy Awards.

During its reign, Lil Nas X made countless headlines when he came out as gay, becoming the first artist to do so while having a number one song.

He later became the second openly gay man, after Elton John, to earn a diamond-certification for a single. According to Billboard, Old Town Road has reached sales (and streaming equivalent sales) of 10 million units.

Lil Nas X has also scored two more major hits on the Billboard Hot 100: Panini, which peaked at number five and has been certified 4x Platinum; and the Cardi B/Nas-assisted country-trap anthem, Rodeo.

Holiday will be released 13 November – watch the teaser below.