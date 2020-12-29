Liam Payne gives Harry Styles full support after comments on iconic Vogue cover

Liam Payne has given Harry Styles his full backing after his former bandmate was trolled by right-wing conservatives.

Earlier this year, Harry Styles became the first male to cover US Vogue in 127 years, and to mark the milestone the singer wore a lace Gucci dress and a classically sleek tuxedo jacket.

Unsurprisingly, the star was targeted by right-wing trolls, lead by Candace Owens, Ben Shapiro and Donald Trump Jr.

Shapiro, who believes transgender people suffer from a mental illness, wrote: “Anyone who pretends that it is not a referendum on masculinity for men to don floofy dresses is treating you as a full-on idiot.

“Masculinity and femininity exist. Outward indicators of masculinity and femininity exist in nearly every human culture. Boys are taught to be more masculine in virtually every human culture because the role of men is not always the same as the role of women.”

*Insert your favourite eye-roll gif here*

Many leapt to Harry’s defence, and when pressed by Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast over the matter, Liam Payne also backed Harry over the Twitter furor.

“I thought it was great, you know, he said. “I think he’s enjoying himself and he’s free to do as he wishes. There’s been a lot more stuff going on this year than whether or not he’s wearing the right clothes in someone else’s mind.”

Liam also said he’d put Harry on Santa’s “Nice list” explaining: “He’s never really lost himself, even in spite of everything after the band.