LGBTQ+ students file lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education over religious universities

“The Plaintiffs seek safety and justice for themselves and for the countless sexual and gender minority students…”

A group of LGBTQ+ students have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education due to LGBTQ+ discrimination at religiously affiliated colleges and universities.

According to a report from The Hill, the suit was filed by the Religious Exemption Accountability Project (REAP).

33 current and former students have brought the suit to an Oregon federal court this past Monday.

“Thirty-three Plaintiffs bring this class action suit to put an end to the U.S. Department of Education’s complicity in the abuses and unsafe conditions of LGBTQ+ students endure at hundreds of taxpayer-funded, religious colleges and universities,” the suit states.

“The Plaintiffs seek safety and justice for themselves and for the countless sexual and gender minority students whose oppression, fuelled by government funding, and unrestrained by government intervention persists with injurious consequences to mind body and soul.”

The legal filing also references Title IX, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs.

Currently, religiously affiliated schools are exempt from this law which has indirectly permitted these institutions to practice discriminatory behaviour towards their LGBTQ+ students.