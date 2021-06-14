15 incredible LGBTQ+ shows not available on Netflix (and where to find them)

Thanks to streaming services such as Netflix, television is more inclusive and diverse than ever. Over the past decade, the streamer has received widespread acclaim, record viewing figures and awards galore thanks to LGBTQ+ originals such as AJ and the Queen, Bonding, Orange is the New Black, Ratched, Sex Education and Special; all of which boast three-dimensional queer characters that subvert long-running tropes of the LGBTQ+ experience. Honestly, the list goes on: check out our round-up of LGBTQ+ shows on Netflix here. The streamer includes queer network classics too, from the musical exploits of Glee, the ballroom drama of Pose and the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of RuPaul’s Drag Race (and its many spin-off’s). However, due to complexities with licensing and whatnot, there’s a plethora of iconic television shows with legendary LGBTQ+ characters and storylines that Netflix are yet to acquire. To coincide with Pride Month, we’ve collected 15 of the best that are not available on the UK version of the streamer (yet), and where you can find them.