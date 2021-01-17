LGBTQ+ representation in television declines for the first time in five years

“The percentage of LGBTQ people shouldn’t ideally go down, which is further proof to the point that we’re not there yet.”

In a brand new report from GLAAD, it has been revealed that LGBTQ+ representation in television has dropped for the first time after a five year high.

The Where We Are on TV report, which is released annually, analyzes the diversity and LGBTQ+ representation during the 2020-2021 television season.

“Of the 773 series regular characters scheduled to appear on broadcast scripted primetime television this season, 70 (9.1 percent) are LGBTQ.

“This is a decrease from the previous year’s record-high percentage of 10.2 per cent, and the first season to see a decrease since the 2013-2014 report,” says the LGBTQ+ advocacy organization.

The report also touched on the ongoing pandemic and how it has affected LGBTQ+ representation in media.

“This number was expected to drop due to the COVID-19 pandemic halting production on several shows and impacting the green lighting of new series”

But even with the effects of COVID, the organization has urged platforms to take initiative to create diverse LGBTQ+ characters in future and current productions.