LGBTQ+ flag has been redesigned to better represent intersex community

The Progress Pride LGBTQ+ flag has been updated to be more inclusive and to better represent the intersex community.

The classic LGBTQ+ flag has faced several revisions including the addition of stripes to represent the LGBTQ+ POC community and trans community in recent years.

Now, a new design has surfaced acknowledging and supporting the inclusion of the intersex community. The traditional flag includes the addition of a large yellow triangle with a purple circle placed in the centre.

The term “intersex” refers to people born with sexual anatomy that doesn’t fit the medical and societal definition of “male” or “female”.

Intersex is an umbrella term for over 40 different variations in sex characteristics that intersex people can be born with. The intersex community can include various gender identities and sexual orientations, just like all populations.

Valentino Vecchietti, DIVA columnist and member of Intersex Equality Rights UK, created the latest Pride flag iteration to ensure representation of the intersex community.

“I redesigned the Pride progress flag to make it intersex inclusive for our intersex inclusion campaign this Pride season,” Vecchietti shared on Instagram.

Speaking exclusively to GAY TIMES, Vecchietti explained the importance of this updated version of the Pride flag.

“I made it as part of Intersex Equality Rights UK’s intersex visibility and inclusion campaign. My redesign brings together Morgan Carpenter’s and (Tony Briffa’s) intersex flag design from 2013, and Daniel Quasar’s Pride Progress flag design of 2018,” Vecchietti said.

“The intersex flag brings me so much joy, as it does for so many in my community, and we need to see it. It was designed in 2013 by Morgan Carpenter of Intersex Human Rights Australia (IHRA).”

Taking inspiration from Daniel Quasar’s trans-inclusive 2018 redesign and the Philadelphia Office of LGBT affairs’ flag iteration which included Black and Brown stripes to represent queer people of colour, the newly designed Pride flag is one that acknowledges the important history of Pride flags.

“My intention in creating this iteration of the flag with visible intersex inclusion is to create some much-needed intersex joy. We also hope that it will increase allyship from the LGBTQA community,” Vecchietti added.

“We really need support to gain [equal] rights and access to ethical healthcare which is centred around our needs. And we need non-consensual, non-essential, surgeries and medical interventions in childhood to end.”

As the new design of the Progress Pride flag continues to be shared and celebrated, Vecchietti hopes the new iteration can “empower” the LGBTQ+ community and allies to be more inclusive of intersex.