Here are the LGBTQ+ Christmas films still to come in 2021

Single All The Way (2 December)

Cast: Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, Kathy Najimy, Barry Bostwick, Luke Macfarlane, Jennifer Coolidge

Netflix will make history this year with Single All The Way, their first ever Christmas film focusing on a gay romance. The rom-com will follow Peter (Michael Urie) as he persuades his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to pose as his boyfriend on a trip home for the holidays to avoid his family’s judgement about his perpetual single status. Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy), however, sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer (Luke Macfarlane) and their plan goes… awry. Single All The Way also stars Jennifer Coolidge as Peter’s Aunt Sandy. Urie teased the film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying: “You can expect pageantry, wine, hunky Santas, a little bit of deception, a whole lotta do-gooding, and Jennifer Coolidge. My parents are played by Barry Bostwick and Kathy Najimy — a combination that scientists agree can only produce sons who are gay and love Christmas. Peter’s the kind of Guncle who has spent many Christmases perfecting choreography to a Britney Spears Christmas song with his nieces. And it is perfect.”