10 LGBTQ+ films that will provide you with all the festive queer this Christmas

A New York Christmas Wedding (2020)

Cast: Nia Fairweather, Otoja Abit, Adriana DeMeo, Tyra Ferrell, Cooper Koch

Netflix’s latest LGBTQ+ film, A New York Christmas Wedding, features a lead bisexual character in Jennifer (Nia Fairweather), who is in the midst of planning her wedding to David (Otoja Abit). However, she second-guesses the marriage when her fiancé’s monster-in-law mother (Tyra Ferrell) insists on conducting the ceremony her way. Jennifer, who still mourns the loss of her father and best friend Gabrielle (Adriana DeMeo), receives a visit from her guardian angel Azrael (Cooper Koch), who whisks her off to an alternate world in which both are still alive. There, Jennifer gets a second shot at love with Gabrielle.