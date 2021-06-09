24 beloved LGBTQ+ characters who were actually played by LGBTQ+ actors

LGBTQ+ actors playing LGBTQ+ characters? What a concept! Over the last few years, there’s been a hefty amount of discourse surrounding the entertainment industry and heterosexual performers receiving acclaim for queer roles, which has seen various celebrities from Cate Blanchett to Scarlett Johansson and Billy Porter all passionately weigh in. The fact is, LGBTQ+ performers are rarely afforded the same amount of opportunities as the straights – just take a look at Academy Award nominees and winners over the past decade. Rami Malek and Matthew McConaughey won gongs for their autobiographical performances as queer legends Freddie Mercury and Ron Woodroof, respectively, while others such as Blanchett, Eddie Redmayne, Mahershala Ali and Rooney Mara have all been celebrated with a nod. Yes, acting is just that: acting, but until there are equal opportunities for all actors, there will be lists like this celebrating those who got a chance to authentically tell a queer story. This list will be updated over time, so let us know if we’ve missed your favourite and we’ll make sure to include them in the next update!