LGBTQ+ and Black authors are receiving racist and homophobic reviews on Goodreads

Black and LGBTQ+ authors are reportedly being harrassed on the popular book cataloguing website, Goodreads

According to a report from the i, authors from different minorities have been subjected to hate in their review sections for their books.

Goodreads, which was acquired by Amazon in 2013, has been subject to criticisms over the years for its lack of moderation and community guidelines that tackle hate speech.

Liara Tamani, a black author with novels on the site, opened up about receiving an extremely racist review on one of her books. In the anonymous comment, they wrote “stop appropriating white culture” and followed up by saying “I know it’s superior.”

The reviewer also told Tamani to get her “own technology, medicine, literature, music and sports” while also ended their comment with “White Lives Matter.”

But one thing that troubled Tamani was the fact that this review was posted before the book released.

“I got the review before my book even came out – before advanced reader copies even came out. So, you know, nobody had read this book [at the time],” she said.