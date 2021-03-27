LGBTQ+ activists in Japan seek equality law before Tokyo Olympics

The petition has over 106,000 signatures.

In a new report from PBS, LGBTQ+ activists in Japan have formally submitted a petition requesting an LGBTQ+ equality law to be created before the Tokyo Olympics.

The form, which had over 106,000 signatures and was submitted on the day the Olympic torch relay began.

Director of the Japan Alliance for LGBTQ Legislation, Yuri Igarashi, opened up about the petition, stating: Many LGBT people in Japan are still discriminated against … We need legislation to guarantee human rights and equality of LGBT people.”

They continued: “It is a responsibility for a host nation to legalise the equality act.”

The petition was submitted to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party as well as its junior coalition partner Komeito.

Support for the LGBTQ+ community in Japan has slowly been growing over time.