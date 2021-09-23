LGBTQ+ 101 – What is the difference between bisexual and pansexual?

What does bisexual mean?

According to its Merriam-Webster entry, the first known use of the word “bisexual” was in 1798. At the time, it was defined as “possessing characters of both sexes.” Over the centuries, however, the term has widely evolved and it doesn’t necessarily mean a bisexual individual is attracted to just two genders.

Now, it’s usually defined as the sexual/romantic attraction to more than one gender – and it’s not just exclusive to those who sit within the male and female gender binaries. Some may also assume that the ‘bi’ in bisexual, which means two, means that bisexual people aren’t attracted to non-binary people. This is not the case.

Yes, some bisexual people might only be attracted to males and females, while others might be attracted to multiple gender identities – but not all of them. For example, the Merriam-Webster says bisexuality is “characterized by sexual or romantic attraction to people of one’s own gender identity and of other gender identities.”

To this day, bisexuality can mean different things to different people, and one bisexual person may define their sexuality differently to another bisexual person.

Charlie Middleton, an ambassador for LGBTQ+ youth charity Just Like Us, says of his sexuality: “To me bisexuality means being attracted to more than one gender, it is more of a broader term and includes all genders. I prefer to use the word bisexual to describe my sexuality as this term is more common and easier to define.

“The one thing I love about being bisexual is that there is no one way to be bisexual, there is so much flexibility and diversity!”

Sophie Cundall, also from Just Like Us, says: “For me, bisexuality means that I am attracted to people of any gender. There’s a common misconception that the ‘bi’ in bisexual means that you only are attracted to two genders, but that’s not the case at all, at least for me.

“Bisexuality is not limited at all and is a very fluid, all-encompassing and inclusive sexuality!”

What does the Bisexual Pride Flag mean?

LGBTQ+ activist Michael Page designed the bisexual flag in 1998 to give bisexual people their own symbol and to increase visibility of the community – within society and the LGBTQ+ community at large.

The flag consists of three colours: magenta, which represents same-sex attraction; blue, which represents attraction to different gender; and lavender, a mixture of magenta and blue which represents attraction across the gender spectrum.

The foundation was inspired by the biangles, designed by Liz Nania, for the Boston Bi Woman’s Community. The pink was used by Nazi’s during World War II as a symbol for gay men, while lesbians – and other “asocials” such as sex workers and “nonconformists” – were marked with a black triangle.

“In designing the Bi Pride Flag, I selected the colors and overlap pattern of the ‘bi angles’ symbol,” said Page.

“The key to understanding the symbolism of the Bisexual pride flag is to know that the purple pixels of color blend unnoticeably into both the pink and blue, just as in the ‘real world,’ where bi people blend unnoticeably into both the gay/lesbian and straight communities.”