Letitia Wright under fire for sharing antivax and transphobic conspiracy video

Wright has now deactivated her social channels.
Black Panther actress Letitia Wright has come under fire for sharing an anti-vaccination video on Twitter, Friday evening.
In a now-deleted tweet, Wright posted the video from the YouTube channel On The Table alongside a praying hand emoji.
In the video, host Toni Arayomi makes unproven statements about Covid-19, admits that he doesn’t “understand vaccines medically” and also spews anti-LGBTQ+ views.
In a quote from the now-deleted video, Arayomi states: “If you look at somebody that was genetically born a male but you say ‘that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl […] enough times, eventually you will force compliance by the composition of my speech to say something that I just technically, biologically don’t believe it.”
Shortly after sending her tweet, Wright received immediate backlash.
“If you don’t conform to popular opinions. But ask questions and think for yourself… you get canceled,” the actress said in regards to the pushback.
Wright later clarified her initial tweet and said that she only posted the clip due to her vaccine concerns.
“My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we were putting in our bodies. Nothing else,” she said.
Fellow Marvel star, Don Cheadle took to Twitter to express his disappointment with Wright’s tweet, stating: “jesus… just scrolled through. hot garbage. every time i stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and fkkkd up.”
He continued: “i would never defend anybody posting this. but i still won’t throw her away over it. the rest i’ll take off Twitter. had no idea.”
Letitia Wright is set to star in the upcoming sequel to the critically acclaimed sequel of Black Panther.
