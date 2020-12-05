Letitia Wright under fire for sharing antivax and transphobic conspiracy video

Wright has now deactivated her social channels.

Black Panther actress Letitia Wright has come under fire for sharing an anti-vaccination video on Twitter, Friday evening.

In a now-deleted tweet, Wright posted the video from the YouTube channel On The Table alongside a praying hand emoji.

In the video, host Toni Arayomi makes unproven statements about Covid-19, admits that he doesn’t “understand vaccines medically” and also spews anti-LGBTQ+ views.

In a quote from the now-deleted video, Arayomi states: “If you look at somebody that was genetically born a male but you say ‘that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl […] enough times, eventually you will force compliance by the composition of my speech to say something that I just technically, biologically don’t believe it.”

Shortly after sending her tweet, Wright received immediate backlash.