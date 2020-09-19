Legendary Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passes away at 87

Supreme Court Judge and beloved political figure Ruth Bader Ginsburg tragically passed away on Friday night after battling metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg had courageously beat cancer three times before.

Her passing has left a lasting effect on her many admirers and colleagues, with celebrities paying tribute to her throughout the evening.

Actress Laverne Cox took to Twitter saying: “Thank you #RBG. Your work and life made so much possible for all of us. #ripRBG”

Viola Davis, Cher, Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington and Mariah Carey also took to social media to give their condolences.

“Thank you for a lifetime of service. Thank you for changing history. We will never let it be undone. RIP RBG.”, Mariah said.

With a career spanning six decades, Ginsburg achieved many milestones and helped make huge strides for women’s rights. Attending law school at Harvard and then later Columbia, Ginsburg went on to not only graduate top of her class but to come back and teach at the institution.

Her achievements didn’t stop there – as a lawyer, she won monumental cases that helped shape the women’s right movement, including Reed v. Reed, Frontiero v. Richardson and more.

Ginsburg was also viewed as an important ally to the LGBTQ+ community and fought for LGBTQ+ rights over the years. Her votes have helped shape many positive landmark decisions concerning the LGBTQ+ community. She contributed to the legalization of gay marriage in every U.S. state, pushed back against proposed anti-gay discrimination laws and more.