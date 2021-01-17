Legendary LGBTQ+ activist Ken Jones has passed away

“Rest in Power, Ken”

Ken Jones, a legendary black gay activist, has sadly passed away after battling bladder cancer, he was 70 years old.

The news was announced on 14 January by long-time friend Cleve Jones via Facebook.

“Ken Jones was a hero. He survived many struggles. He deeply loved his family and his community and dedicated his entire life to the movement for peace and justice.

“He was very grateful to all of you who reached out to him with messages of encouragement and love during his illness. Today Ken lost his fight against cancer. A memorial will be arranged when it is safe once more for us to gather. Rest in Power, Ken. I love you,” the post says.

According to the Bay Area Reporter, the influential activist was first diagnosed with cancer back in September.

Since the announcement of his passing, many people have given their respects to the legendary figure.

Sanjai Moses, a caregiver for Jones, opened up about how his death will be a huge loss for the community.

“It’s going to take a lot of time for our community to adjust to Ken not being here anymore,” she said.

Ken Jones and his decades worth of LGBTQ+ activism have been praised by many within the community.

From becoming the first African American chair of the San Francisco LGBT Pride Celebration to having his inspirational story told in the mini-series When We Rise, Jones and his influence will continue to be revered and celebrated for years to come.

Rest in power Ken Jones!