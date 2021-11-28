Culture

Legendary composer Stephen Sondheim passes away at 91

By Jordan Robledo

Twitter: Netflix Film
Broadway legend and composing genius Stephen Sondheim has sadly passed away at the age of 91.

The tragic news was announced on Friday (26 November) via his friend and lawyer F Richard Pappas.

In a statement to the New York Times, he revealed that a cause of death was unknown and that Sonheim was not ill before passing.

His death came one day after he celebrated Thanksgiving with his friends in Roxbury, Massachusetts.

Since debuting onto the scene over 60 years ago, Sondheim has wowed Broadway enthusiasts with his groundbreaking lyricism and composing.

His earliest successes began in the 1950s when wrote the lyrics for the hit musicals West Side Story and Gypsy.

In the 60s, he began writing and composing musicals with his first being A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

In the years that followed, Sondheim continued to captivate audiences all around the world with his hit shows including Company, Sweeny Todd, Merrily We Roll Along and Into the Woods.

Since the news of his death, many of his industry peers have paid their respects with touching tributes.

Music legend Barbara Streisand took to Twitter with a heartfelt photo and caption, stating: “Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics! May he Rest In Peace.”

The creator of Phantom of the Opera Andrew Lloyd Webber called Sondheim was an “inspiration not just to two but to three generations” and said his contributions would “never be equalled.”

Uzo Aduba tweeted: “​​Stephen Sondheim was the best there ever was. I don’t know when we will ever have another of his caliber, of his breadth and scope. Just the greatest, a legend, a true titan. Rest In Peace.”

The official Twitter account for The Tony Awards also uploaded a tribute and echoed similar sentiments to Sondheim’s many admirers.

“He left us with so many words, but none enough for this post. Goodbye, old pal. Thank you, Stephen Sondheim, for so much brilliance in the theatre and sharing your music with us all,” they wrote.

During his incredible lifetime, Sondheim achieved numerous feats within the industry.

He won an Academy Award, six Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize for drama, five Olivier Awards, eight Grammy Awards and the Tony Award for lifetime achievement.

Alongside his career achievements, Sondheim also had a loving marriage with actor Jeff Romley. They recently got married in 2017 after over ten years of dating.

