Legendary composer Stephen Sondheim passes away at 91

Broadway legend and composing genius Stephen Sondheim has sadly passed away at the age of 91.

The tragic news was announced on Friday (26 November) via his friend and lawyer F Richard Pappas.

In a statement to the New York Times, he revealed that a cause of death was unknown and that Sonheim was not ill before passing.

His death came one day after he celebrated Thanksgiving with his friends in Roxbury, Massachusetts.

Since debuting onto the scene over 60 years ago, Sondheim has wowed Broadway enthusiasts with his groundbreaking lyricism and composing.

His earliest successes began in the 1950s when wrote the lyrics for the hit musicals West Side Story and Gypsy.

In the 60s, he began writing and composing musicals with his first being A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

In the years that followed, Sondheim continued to captivate audiences all around the world with his hit shows including Company, Sweeny Todd, Merrily We Roll Along and Into the Woods.

Since the news of his death, many of his industry peers have paid their respects with touching tributes.