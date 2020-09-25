Capturing the unique sound of LANY was important to Paul, but he was sceptical of making the same record twice. Typically packed with synths and soft beats, the trio drifted away from this formula and leaned towards acoustic influences. “We’ve always said we don’t want to make the same album twice. If I’m being completely honest with you, when we turned in the first album, I knew there was a lot of room for growth and had a lot more in us. After that, we were making an album in a kitchen on a Dell computer,” he laughs, admitting that set up was all the band could afford at the time. “When we put out Malibu Nights, I thought, ‘Alright, we’re operating at our full potential’, so when it came to making Mama’s Boy, it was a question of, ‘How do we operate at that same level of excellence, but not deliver the same product again?’ It was really obvious to me that we have never played a LANY song with an acoustic guitar. It’s something that has a real sense of familiarity and I wanted that sense in our songs. We know you can’t please everybody and some people are already saying ‘Give us the old LANY!’ but we don’t want to produce the same record.”

When it comes to debuting a new sound, Paul isn’t too worried about the reception from fans. If anything, he is passionately dedicated to the fan base that has given LANY the platform they have today. “We’re super lucky to have the fan base that we have. If you’re thinking of LANY, it’s because you found us on your own. When you find a band on your own, there’s this loyalty and dedication that doesn’t ever go away,” he tells GAY TIMES. “I’m really thankful that we have the fan base we do so we can experiment, progress and grow with our music. At the end of the day, it’s still the three of us writing the songs and producing the album. Unless we drastically change as creatives and people, it’s always going to feel like LANY.”

The emotion and community of LANY is something Paul is visibly passionate about, so when I ask how about the success of the band, it’s the first time the American vocalist doesn’t have a quick response. Instead, he takes his time before responding. “I have moments of frustration or weakness where I will believe in a song or an album so much and it is probably connecting really well with a lot of people, but it’s just not enough for me. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t. I don’t know if I need to define my expectations and maybe my goals a little better, so I know what I’m shooting for. That’s a really good question because I could talk to you about this for a long time.”

Now, in the midst of a pandemic, he admits releasing an album without being able to tour is taking some adjusting: “To be completely honest with you, it’s tough because you put a song out and it sits on the internet and you tell your fans about it on your social media platforms. Then you kind of say, ‘Okay, I’ll talk to you in a month when we put out another song.’ It’s tough. People will DM you saying, ‘This is the best LANY song, I loved Cowboy In LA’ and they’re super nice. You read the comments, but it doesn’t hit the same as when you’re at a show and people are singing with their chest or crying and you can tell that it really means a lot to them. That’s something that I’ve just kind of learned to accept and pivot during this period of time where we can’t play shows. But, you know what, every single fan that we have, we’ve worked our asses off for. Every single one of them. All 800,000 followers on Instagram or whatever. So, as long as we’re growing a little bit every single day, I’m cool with that.”