Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin welcome twins

NYSNC star Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin have welcomed twins.
The former boy band member shared his excitement in a series of posts on Instagram.
“The baby dragons have arrived!! I can not express how much love I feel right now,” he exclaimed.
“Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”
The happy couple welcomed their twins Violet Betty and Alexander James via surrogate.
On Sunday (17 October), Bass gave a wholesome update on fatherhood with a picture of himself and Michael with the newborns.
“Haven’t slept much in 5 days and I’m covered in ick but I’ve never been so happy,” he said. “Now there are four of us in this house that wear diapers (hint: it’s not me or Michael Turchin).”
Earlier this year, Bass and Turchin spoke to People magazine about their aspirations of having a family.
When asked about the decision process regarding who’s sperm was going to be used, Bass said it “wasn’t very difficult.”
“We had been talking about having a family since we met. We’ve been together for 10 year,” he explained.
View this post on Instagram
“We always knew that if we were going to start the family, we wanted to go for twins just because Michael’s a twin — he’s a boy/girl twin.
“And he just loved that experience. I always wanted to have a twin, but we’re like, ‘Well, that’s so perfect because now we can do one of mine, one of yours.’ It was a no-brainer!”
However, the couple’s journey to becoming happy parents wasn’t an easy process.
“When we went into IVF and surrogacy, we had no idea what it was all about. Pretty much everyone we’ve known had bad luck at the beginning,” he explained.
“The first time they tried it, it just did not work. And I feel like that is such a common thing.”
Turchin went on to say that they went through “nine different egg donors” which was rare.
Check out more photos of the happy couple below.
View this post on Instagram