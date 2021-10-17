Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin welcome twins

NYSNC star Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin have welcomed twins.

The former boy band member shared his excitement in a series of posts on Instagram.

“The baby dragons have arrived!! I can not express how much love I feel right now,” he exclaimed.

“Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

The happy couple welcomed their twins Violet Betty and Alexander James via surrogate.

On Sunday (17 October), Bass gave a wholesome update on fatherhood with a picture of himself and Michael with the newborns.

“Haven’t slept much in 5 days and I’m covered in ick but I’ve never been so happy,” he said. “Now there are four of us in this house that wear diapers (hint: it’s not me or Michael Turchin).”

Earlier this year, Bass and Turchin spoke to People magazine about their aspirations of having a family.

When asked about the decision process regarding who’s sperm was going to be used, Bass said it “wasn’t very difficult.”

“We had been talking about having a family since we met. We’ve been together for 10 year,” he explained.