Netflix has released the first full-length trailer for Bridgerton’s upcoming second season.

The Shondaland-series, created by Chris Van Dusen, will see Jonathan Bailey as the new male lead following the departure of Regé-Jean Page, who memorably played the fan-favourite Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset.

According to the streamer, the second season will follow Bailey’s character Lord Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he searches for a suitable wife.

“Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India,” reads the synopsis.

“When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.

“Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.”

During Netflix’s TUDUM fan event in September, Chandran and Ashley teased the addition of the Sharma family, with Ashley promising “a lot of arguing” and that the two “challenge each other”.

Chandran said the sisters “very much feel like outsiders” and “don’t really know what’s happening, they have their ideas,” adding: “I think the Sharmas represent the audience.” Ashley continued: “They challenge each other.”

Of what we can expect from his character, Bailey said: “He gets to deal with a lot of things that I think he hasn’t been given the space to deal with.”

Van Dusen also said of Anthony’s trajectory in season two: “We left [Anthony] at the end of the first season at a bit of a crossroads, so I’m looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market.”

Bridgerton season two will also see the return of Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt and Claudia Jessie.

Deep breath for even more star power: Ben Miller, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

The first season received universal acclaim from critics and, with a viewership of 82 million households, it became the most-watch series on Netflix (at the time). It remains the second-most watched series behind Squid Game.

Bridgerton returns on 25 March 2022 – watch the brand new trailer below.