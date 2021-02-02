Here’s why Lady Gaga’s limited edition Chromatica Oreos are causing a storm online

Lady Gaga’s collaboration with Oreo has sparked a cookie frenzy as fans scramble to win the opportunity to meet the star.

As of few days ago (28 January), Oreo announced the release of its much awaited cookie collaboration with Lady Gaga.

The cookies, which are only available in the US, are part of a limited-edition campaign between the biscuit brand and pop icon.

If you have no idea what we’re talking about, well here’s a quick rundown. Following Gaga’s incredible success with her sixth studio album, Chromatica, the artist paired up with Oreo for an exclusive deal.

The newly released cookies have been eagerly sought after since the announce of the collaboration late last year. Last week, we saw the idea come to life as the biscuits hit the shelves across the US.

Featuring a pink washed biscuit and bright green frosting, the cookies are hard to miss.

Each packet comes with at least three unique designs stamped into the biscuit, which include a Chromatica heart, a dancing silhouette of Lady Gaga, or the album title Chromatica.

To make things a little more exciting, Oreo also launched a 24-hour virtual hunt across Twitter where fans had to find unique clues in an effort to win a signed Lady Gaga Oreo pack and a number of prizes.

Lady Gaga kicked off the Twitter hunt with the first clue which featured a short six second promo video of the vibrant pink Lady Gaga x Oreo packaging.

Yes… I am clue 1 in the #Chromatica Cookie Hunt 😊😂 LADY GAGA x @OREO cookies are NOW AVAILABLE in the US! ⚔️💓 Rules: https://t.co/UClEIONqls #ad pic.twitter.com/RykeDzx6DB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 28, 2021

The official Oreo Twitter account picked things up from there with a thread of tricks and tips on where to look to find the next stint of clues.

We have 6 clues to hiding spots across the Twitterverse. You have 24 hours to find them. First clue will be dropped in one hour. — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 28, 2021

While the social media competition wrapped up online, Oreo have not finished with their big giveaways.

The Sing It with Oreo looks like its open to those across those in the US and Puerto Rico. The Oreo x Gaga campaign is a unification between brand and star to spread musical messages of kindness.

Sing It with Oreo will be ongoing from 15 December 2020 to 30 April 2021 and will encourage fans to send and share OREOgrams to friends and family for the chance to win a range of Lady Gaga prizes and experiences, including a grand-prize flyaway concert and meet-and-greet experience with Mother Monster.

So, if you didn’t get your hands on a win during the Twitter hunt, you’ve still got a change to win something with a limited edition Chromatica Oreo pack.

According to the Oreo site, you have a chance to win access to exclusive experiences by scanning the QR code on pack with a chance to win a Lady Gaga premium concert experience, and a personalized OREOgram from Lady Gaga.

Other prizes include an Oreo bluetooth speaker, merch and Oreo branded headphones.