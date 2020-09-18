Lady Gaga shares sneak peek of the video for next Chromatica single

Mother Monster has bestowed a gift to fans worldwide with a sneak peek at her new single 911.

The pop icon took to Instagram with teaser images on Thursday evening with the caption stating: “🚨 911 short film out tomorrow at 9am PT #Chromatica 🚨.”

In the images, the songstress is dressed in a white and pink ensemble with her face covered in a blood-red mask.

This will be the third single off of her critically acclaimed album Chromatica.

The Rain On Me songstress has been very quiet in regards to the theme or what fans can expect with the new single and video.

But in a recent interview with Billboard, Gaga reveals her thoughts on diving back into the emotive track to film the visual, stating: “Freedom for me is when I can go to the darkest part of my heart, visit things that are hard and then leave them behind.”

Brace yourselves, new Lady Gaga is on the horizon (5pm UK time).