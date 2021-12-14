Lady Gaga says she wrote an “80 page biography” on Patrizia Reggiani

Lady Gaga said she wrote an 80-page biography on Patrizia Reggiani to prepare for the role in House of Gucci.

Pop icon Lady Gaga has been making waves in the industry following the release of the highly anticipated film House of Gucci.

While some criticised the movie for its campy nature, many critics praised Gaga for her raw portrayal of the infamous socialite.

In an interview with The Project, Gaga gave insight into how she prepared for the immersive role and revealed she wrote an 80-page biography.

“I lived inside of the character and inside this world of the Gucci’s for so long because I love art, I love the nature of the type of acting that I like to do,” she said.

“I stayed with her so that when I was off set or on set, it was this fluid life. This is something that makes me excited as an actor.

She went on to say that before taking on the role she researched Patrizia to understand her motives and emotions.

“I wrote like an 80-page biography about her myself. And it was something that I worked off of and I read all the time to just get the story, her backstory, inside of me,” she revealed.

“Which is what I wanted to do for this movie. I think a lot of it is because I’m Italian.