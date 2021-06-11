Lady Gaga recruits Kylie Minogue for infectious Marry the Night cover

POP MUSIC EMERGENCY ALERT!

Honestly, stop what you’re doing right now because Kylie Minogue – the Kylie Minogue! – has recorded a cover of Marry the Night by Lady Gaga – the Marry the Night by Lady Gaga!

The Aussie pop icon is the third artist (so far) to have reimagined a classic track from Gaga’s legendary second studio album Born This Way for its 10th anniversary release, after Big Freedia and Orville Peck.

On social media, Gaga hailed Kylie as a “warrior queen” while the DISCO songstress wrote: “Surprise! My version of @ladygaga‘s Marry The Night is out now! Join me in celebrating the tenth anniversary of Born This Way. Time to dance #LOVERS!”

The album will feature the 14 original tracks from Born This Way in new packaging, along with six reimagined versions of songs from the album “created by artists representing and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community”.

Born This Way received critical acclaim upon release and featured smash singles such as the title track, Judas, The Edge of Glory, Yoü and I and Marry the Night, as well as fan-favourite tracks Government Hooker, Scheiße and Heavy Metal Lover.

It has since sold six million copies worldwide.

Check out the tracklist for Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary below.

1. Marry the Night

2. Born This Way

3. Government Hooker

4. Judas

5. Americano

6. Hair

7. Scheiße

8. Bloody Mary

9. Bad Kids

10. Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)

11. Heavy Metal Lover

12. Electric Chapel

13. Yoü and I

14. The Edge of Glory

15. Marry the Night – Kylie Minogue

16. Judas – Big Freedia

17. Highway Unicorn (Road to Love) – ARTIST YET TO BE ANNOUNCED

18. Yoü and I – ARTIST YET TO BE ANNOUNCED

19. The Edge of Glory – ARTIST YET TO BE ANNOUNCED

20. Born This Way (The Country Road Version) – Orville Peck

Listen to Kylie Minogue’s version of Marry the Night here on Apple Music or below.