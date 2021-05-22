Lady Gaga opens up about sexual assault and PTSD in new docu-series

Lady Gaga has bravely opened up about being sexually assaulted in a new interview.

The pop legend recalled the traumatic event during her appearance on the Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry docuseries The Me You Can’t See.

In the emotional sit-down, Gaga revealed that she was still a teenager when an industry producer assaulted her.

“I was 19-year-old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, ‘Take your clothes off,'” she said.

“And I said no. and I left, and they told me they were going to burn all my music. And they didn’t stop asking me, and then I just froze and I just… I don’t even remember.”

The Rain On Me singer opened up about her painful PTSD diagnosis and being impregnated by her attacker.

“First, I felt full-on pain, then I went numb. Then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after,” she said.

“I realized it was the same pain I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on the corner, at my parents’ house, because I was vomiting and sick.

“Because I’d been being abused, I was locked away in a studio for months. The way that I feel when I feel pain is how I felt after I was raped. I’ve had so many MRIs and scans. They don’t find nothing, but your body remembers.”