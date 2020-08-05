Lady Gaga launches Gaga Radio on Apple Music to ‘be of service to the singular global community’

Lady Gaga has launched a brand new podcast on Apple Music called Gaga Radio.

The Oscar-winning superstar will honour the dance genre every Friday as she chats with the DJs, fellow divas and producers who assisted with bringing Chromatica to life. Each episode will also include an exclusive DJ mix from one of the guests.

“The last few weeks I’ve been figuring out different ways at home that I can be of service to what I would call the singular global community, one that I believe to be kind in nature, one that I believe to be very special to my heart and I believe to the hearts of many,” Gaga said in a statement.

“And so I’ve been thinking of all the ways that I can be someone that contributes to the society and the world. I’m super-thrilled, excited to have this show and this opportunity to play an incredible mix of music every week.”

The first episode – which airs Friday 7 August – sees Gaga catch up with her friend BloodPop, who executive produced her aforementioned sixth studio album. They will discuss how Chromatica came to fruition and the challenges they faced along the way, “including depression and self-doubt”.

“Chromatica for me, was the portal that you and I opened in the studio where we would open the portal and I’d go, “Okay, talent, creativity, voice from above, sign from above, come inside me, tell me what to say, tell me what to do,” and most all of it was what I was truly feeling,” Gaga says in a preview clip.

“There was really only two things that could happen to me on any given day. I could either write a song and you’d be there to capture it, or I’d be upstairs on the porch and I wouldn’t write the song. I would just stare into the open sky and chain smoke cigarettes and cry.”

Gaga also reveals the moment in the Chromatica-making process that made Ariana Grande say, “Oh my God. Oh my God. Gaga, Gaga, Gaga. Oh my god, Gaga.”