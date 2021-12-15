Lady Gaga explains why she does not “represent” the LGBTQ+ community

American singer Stefani Germanotta, aka Lady Gaga, has clarified that she does not “represent” the LGBTQ+ community, but supports it.

The Born This Way star opened up about her relationship with the LGBTQ+ community during a new press interview.

While promoting her new Academy nominated film House of Gucci, the artist stated she does not represent or “speak” on behalf of the community.

The question the singer was faced with focused on the need for greater LGBTQ+ representation in the movie industry, particularly in award nominations.

“I feel that it is right and true to say this: I am a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community but I do not speak for them. They do not need me to speak for them.

“I am here to cheer on radical love and a radical joy that I had the privilege of witnessing since I was a very young girl. And without the LGBTQ+ community, I would not be who I am,” the star explained.

Expanding her statement, the artist elaborated that she does not need to stand in as a spokesperson for the community, but, instead, hopes to be a figurehead that celebrates “all of humanity”.

“What I will say is, I’m not here to represent that community because they do not need me to. But I am here to always speak out about what is right and true for all of humanity. That people be loved,” Gaga elaborated. “That oppression and hatred be a thing of the past. But that requires all of us, and also to know our place.”

Gaga has previously faced questions regarding her sexuality or preferred label. In 2009, the singer opened up about the bisexual meaning behind her hit Poker Face and her own identity.

“I do like women. I’ve only been in love with men, I’ve never been in love with a woman. That’s really what the song [‘Poker Face’] was all about. Why when I was with my boyfriend was I fantasising about women?” she said. Shortly after, Gaga confirmed she has has “sexual relationships with women”.

In 2013, the artist addressed her identity once again: “I am bisexual, I’ve said it before I’ll say it again, I don’t need to – I’m sorry if this is a bit vulgar – I don’t need to eat p*ssy in front of people for the whole world to take me seriously.”