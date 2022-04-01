Lady Gaga confirmed to perform at 2022 Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga will perform at this year’s Grammy Awards, which are set to air live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 3 April.

It will mark her first performance at the award show since she sang Shallow there in 2019.

She is up for five awards, including Album of the Year for Love for Sale with Tony Bennett and Record of the Year for I Get a Kick Out of You.

The announcement of Gaga’s appearance, which was confirmed on 1 April, came just three days after the Foo Fighters had to pull out of theirs as a result of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, passing away.

Whether or not Bennett will join Gaga at the Grammy Awards remains unconfirmed, though should Gaga want to perform a song from their latest record then she could do one of the two solo numbers on it.

Gaga has previously performed with Bennett at the ceremony, as well as Elton John in 2010 Nile Rodgers in 2015, among others.

The 64th Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the second year in a row and will air on 3 April.

It will be the first time the show has aired from Las Vegas and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.