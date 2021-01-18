Acclaimed singer-songwriter and mother of the gays, Lady Gaga denounces racism and white supremacy in powerful awards speech.

Lady Gaga gave a personal acceptance speech on white privilege and racial injustice as she collected her High Ground award, which took place at King Center’s Beloved Community Awards.

Each year, the non-profit commemorates the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, which was founded in 1968 by Coretta Scott King.

In the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, the awards strive to acknowledge individuals and organisations that exemplify excellence in leadership and pursue the universal quest for social justice.

Gaga was presented with her award, by Jennifer Hudson, during a virtual ceremony which took place on Saturday (January 16).

In a recorded video acceptance speech, the singer addresses her own position of privilege as a high-profile artists, but also as a white woman: “The colour of my own skin is not lost on me in this very radicalised moment,” she said.

“I am aware I am before you as Stefani Germanotta, my given name; as Lady Gaga, a famous white woman with the power of a large platform. My racial identity alone centres my whiteness while I’m still very much finding my place in crating Dr King Jr’s beloved community.”