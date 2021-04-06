Keir Starmer has publicly apologised after facing criticism for visiting a church that has homophobic ties.

The Labour leader has faced backlash after posting a video on social media of his visit to Jesus House church on Friday (2 April).

Starmer described the church as a “wonderful example” of a community-based institution serving the public during a pandemic.

The now deleted social media video clip showed the Labour leader grateful to make an appearance and “to talk about how to address inequalities and injustices” the pandemic cause caused to the country.

However, the Barnet-based church is notoriously known for its pro-stance on conversion therapy and homophobic attitudes.

Starmer is not the only politician to make an appearance at the controversial church. Boris Johnson visited the London church earlier this year and Theresa May visited the site in 2017.

Over the Easter weekend, the Labour leader faced calls to apologise for the hurt caused and the Labour Campaign for LGBT+ rights said the social media video should “be deleted” and Starmer should offer “a public apology”.

Our full statement in light of comments today from a Shadow Cabinet Member that attempt to justify Keir Starmer's visit to Jesus House. The video should be deleted and a public apology made by the Leader himself. We also expect him to attend our meeting with his team this week. pic.twitter.com/HVXYCWkw1P — LGBT+ Labour (@LGBTLabour) April 5, 2021

Following Starmer’s apology, the LGBTQ+ Labour group tweeted: “We are pleased that you have recognised and apologised for this mistake. We look forward to working with you to end conversion therapy and achieve equality for LGBT+ people.”