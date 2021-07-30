L Devine: ‘There’s definitely been tweets from school run dads who are pissed at me’

When it comes to exciting emerging queer music talent in the UK, no-one is consistently hitting the mark quite like L Devine. Just over two years in, the singer-songwriter has already given us some impeccable LGBTQ+ anthems packed with frank honesty and unashamed queerness across a handful of different genres.

L Devine’s new mixtape, Near Life Experience Part One, builds on this further. Recent single Girls Like Sex was the sex-positive bop we needed to hear, while current single Priorities is a thumping electro-pop number with an earworm chorus.

We caught up with the star for a quick chat about her new project, how she’s upset dads doing the school run, and why this collection of music has helped her learn new things about herself.

First up, congratulations on the success of Girls Like Sex. Considering the message of the song, how did you find the reaction?

I thought we wouldn’t get it played anywhere because of the word ‘sex’. It was a bit of a weird one having it on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show as the Tune of the Week. It’s bang on the school run! There’s definitely been a few awkward tweets from school run dads who are a bit pissed off at me. But y’know what? Fuck it! That’s the whole point of the song. I’m sure they weren’t tweeting about all the misogynistic lyrics we hear in a lot of other music, and all the derogatory narratives. I’m sure they don’t even notice that. But as soon as a woman says ‘sex’, they lose their shit and don’t know what to do.

Well the whole point of the track was to celebrate female sexuality and sex positivity, and I know you’ve mentioned before how queer artists do that best. Were there any particular references you drew upon?

There was loads of stuff. In my head when I think of the community – and not even just in music – but like club culture, going out, and that scene, the queer scene has always put liberating sexuality at the forefront. Does that come from our sexuality historically being taboo? So it’s us reclaiming it? I think maybe that’s part of the reason behind it and why we love songs and music about sex. There’s definitely something in reclaiming our sexuality and making it fun. There’s so many examples I guess. I mean, this is probably the worst example I could give because I know this song hasn’t aged well, but when I was making Girls Like Sex it really took me back to when I first heard Katy Perry’s I Kissed A Girl on the radio. At the time, that actually was a bold thing. It was the first time I’d heard anything like that on the radio and it made me wince in the car when I was sitting next to my mum! It would make me feel really awkward in front of my parents, but then I’d go to my room and be like, ‘Oh my god! I kissed a girl and I liked it – I totally get that!’

Obviously, looking at that song now we can see how it could be considered queer-baiting, but speaking to a lot of my queer female friends it’s a song that comes up again and again so it obviously had some positive impact.

It had a huge impact. That song definitely helped me come to terms… I knew that song made me feel something, so it helped me discover something about myself because it evoked some sort of emotion in me.

The brand new single is Priorities, which is one of my favourites on the new project. What’s the story behind the track?

I love that song so much. It’s a funny one because I wrote that way before lockdown, almost two years ago now. It’s basically me bitching about someone because they’re not prioritising me. But I guess over the past two years – and especially in these 18 months we’ve been stuck inside and left alone with our thoughts – all the songs have kind of allowed me to do some self evaluation, I guess. So the meaning has kind of changed with that song for me. I look at the lyrics now and I’m like, ‘Wait, I should’ve been doing all those things for me. I should’ve been prioritising all that shit for me.’ Instead of putting my whole self worth onto this person, I should’ve been perfecting my talents and going to see friends for drinks, or getting therapy, and calling parents. So it’s an interesting one.

Well that’s the sign of a good song right? When it’s written about a particular experience or moment in time but resonates beyond that shows it has that universal appeal.

I always say that if I tried to be a perfect person in my songs, they wouldn’t be real and they wouldn’t be good. That’s why I write songs, so I can express myself and learn something from it. I’ve learnt something about myself and my relationships from all of these songs. Whether that’s good or bad!