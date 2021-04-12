L.A. Galaxy player Sebastian Lletget under investigation by MLS for using homophobic slur

“I take full responsibility and ownership on what was an extremely poor and ill-thought phrase and have no excuse for my actions.”
According to a report from Outsports, the Major League Soccer organisation is opening an investigation against L.A. Galaxy player, Sebastian Lletget.
Lletget made headlines this past Friday (9 April), after he posted an Instagram video of him calling his teammate “Puto”, which is known to be an anti-gay slur in Spanish.
“Major League Soccer is committed to providing an environment in which all individuals are treated with dignity and respect, and we have no tolerance for discrimination and prejudice of any kind,” the statement read.
“We are aware of the use of a homophobic slur by an L.A. Galaxy player. MLS has begun a formal investigation regarding the language used by the player and more information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.”
Lletget deleted the video shortly after posting it and released a statement to Outsports apologising for the homophobic incident.
“I messed up. Earlier today, I posted a video that included me using a derogatory slur in Spanish. I have taken down the video from my Instagram story but want to address its impact and not hide from this,” he said.
“I take full responsibility and ownership on what was an extremely poor and ill-thought phrase and have no excuse for my actions. I am sorry and know the pain that this term has caused for so many.
“I want to be part of the solution – not part of the problem – and continued to be an advocate and an ally for the LGBTQ+ community. Those who know me know my character and heart. I will remain outspoken in my support and advocacy. My error doesn’t change that.”
After receiving Lletget’s statement, the L.A. Galaxy organisation released their own, condemning the actions of the 28-year-old player.
“The L.A. Galaxy do not condone homophobic or derogatory language of any kind. The club stands with the LGBTQ+ community and will address this matter internally,” they said.
Lletget has been a midfielder for the L.A. Galaxy for six years and has played on the U.S. Men’s National Team since 2017.