L.A. Galaxy player Sebastian Lletget under investigation by MLS for using homophobic slur

“I take full responsibility and ownership on what was an extremely poor and ill-thought phrase and have no excuse for my actions.”

According to a report from Outsports, the Major League Soccer organisation is opening an investigation against L.A. Galaxy player, Sebastian Lletget.

Lletget made headlines this past Friday (9 April), after he posted an Instagram video of him calling his teammate “Puto”, which is known to be an anti-gay slur in Spanish.

“Major League Soccer is committed to providing an environment in which all individuals are treated with dignity and respect, and we have no tolerance for discrimination and prejudice of any kind,” the statement read.

“We are aware of the use of a homophobic slur by an L.A. Galaxy player. MLS has begun a formal investigation regarding the language used by the player and more information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.”

Lletget deleted the video shortly after posting it and released a statement to Outsports apologising for the homophobic incident.

“I messed up. Earlier today, I posted a video that included me using a derogatory slur in Spanish. I have taken down the video from my Instagram story but want to address its impact and not hide from this,” he said.