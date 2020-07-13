Kyne is ‘owning’ her villain edit on Canada’s Drag Race

What was going through your mind during the lip-sync?

I wanted to show the judges and the world how much this meant to me, because I really kept on such a hard exterior throughout the show. I really tried to keep my composure on and to be told for the second week in a row that I was in the bottom, after really feeling that I had redeemed myself and excelled in the challenge, it was really disappointing. I just felt like such a fool and that it was my time to go. The competition had really taken a toll on me and so that was my final goodbye.

I loved your glow-up? I didn’t expect that reaction from the judges…

Yeah, neither did I! I knew not to set my hopes too high because the week before, they really surprised me with their critiques. I went in a bit optimistic but I wasn’t too optimistic. I knew as they were going down the line that too many people were getting good critiques, so I was like, ‘Okay, somebody has to be in the bottom,’ and I realised that it was me. Listen, that was the moment that I had accepted defeat. That was the moment that I knew, ‘Okay, I’m really trying my best. I’m really putting my best foot forward. I’m giving them 100% and they just don’t like my style, they don’t like my personality and that’s okay. Not everyone has to like what you do.’ I didn’t want to keep pushing on for another episode because I didn’t want to embarrass myself any further, to be completely honest with you.

Do you really think you embarrassed yourself?

Yeah, I mean I definitely disappointed myself with how poorly I did in both challenges. You sign up for the show and you dream of having this moment of glory. I never really thought that I was going to win the show. I thought that I would go far, but I thought I would at least win a challenge or two. So, I did disappoint myself since I had so much confidence going in. It was definitely an embarrassing moment for me, like I was a fool.

As a massive Drag Race fan, I don’t think you should be embarrassed in any way. You gave us some fantastic television and that’s nothing to be ashamed of.

Thank you. I appreciate that.

The Drag Race fanbase can be quite… passionate. Did you expect that kind of response after the first episode?

No. To tell you the truth, I felt really embarrassed that I was in the bottom and that I had thought that I was in the top, so when the show aired, I thought the thing I would have to answer for would be Kyne losing the sewing challenge. My fans know that I’m great at sewing, so that was the bad moment that I was trying to prepare myself for. I didn’t think people would be so repulsed at my personality because while we were filming it, I thought I was just cracking jokes. I thought I was just being sarcastic and using my sense of humour, but I guess it didn’t come across that way to everyone.