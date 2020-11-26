Kylie Minogue wins the GAY TIMES Honour for Allyship

Kylie Minogue is the recipient of this year’s GAY TIMES Honour for Allyship supported by GAYTIMES+.

The pop icon has been a long-standing and committed advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and one of our greatest champions during her 33-year music career.

“I am incredibly honoured to receive this award. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Kylie said in a video message.

“As we strive for a more inclusive world, my hope is that we can all support and love and be allies for each other.”

The mark the win, Kylie Minogue is on the cover of the new issue of GAY TIMES Magazine with an exclusive interview feature.

“I naturally just became one,” Kylie tells us when we ask what first made her want to become a vocal ally for the community. “I don’t know how to even explain it because it just was, and it is.

“It lined up with my principles and my views on life that, of course, you should be who you are and who you want to be. It makes perfect sense to me. It felt like the right place for me and the right and natural thing for me to be an ally of the community.”

In the cover story, Kylie reflects on her first GAY TIMES Magazine cover (26 years ago!), as well as speaking about her new album DISCO, why she hasn’t made it to the Drag Race judging panel just yet, and gives us an update on the long-awaited Kylie musical.

We also asked GAYTIMES+ members to submit their favourite memories of Kylie and her music, with the best responses printed in our latest issue.

GAY TIMES Honours 2020 is taking place between 25-26 November across our digital and social channels.

We are celebrating the individuals and organisations who have had a profound effect on the lives of LGBTQ+ people in the past 12 months.

Interviews with GAY TIMES Honours winners feature in the new issue of GAY TIMES Magazine, which is in stores, available online and on Apple News+ from 27 November.

GAYTIMES+ members get the new issue of GAY TIMES Magazine first, along with exclusive digital content and membership benefits. GAYTIMES+ membership is available globally, and starts at just £3.50/€4/$5 per month. Find out more here.