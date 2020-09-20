The Disco era is almost upon us!

Pop icon Kylie Minogue stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform her retro classic single Say Something.

The pre-recorded performance gives off a 70’s style vibe and was filled with fantastic shots of Minogue in front of a psychedelic background.

Say Something is the first single from her upcoming album Disco which will be released on 6 November.

Since releasing the pop single back in July, Minogue has dropped a brand new remix and music video for the track.

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Kylie discusses her the upcoming record stating: “I loved disco as an eight-year-old, so it’s been a long love affair. I’m loving the modern interpretations of the genre now. There’s a lot of early 2000s love around at the moment. Both feel like good times for me, so I’m channelling that into this record.”

Watch the full performance below and listen to Say Something here.

