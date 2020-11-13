Kylie Minogue sets a new UK chart record as her album DISCO enters at No.1

Kylie Minogue has just made some British music history with her latest album DISCO.

The Aussie pop icon has debuted at No.1 on the UK Official Chart with her 15th studio collection, and by doing so has become the first female artist to score a chart-topping album in the UK in five consecutive decades.

Kylie’s back catalogue now features No.1 albums from the 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s and 20s.

Not only that, DISCO took the win on this week’s Official Chart with the biggest first-week sales of the year so far.

The album hits No.1 with 55,000 chart sales, which is Kylie’s biggest opening week since 2010’s Aphrodite.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m lost for words, thank you to everyone who has supported this album and this campaign, it means the world to me,” Kylie said.

“I’m so touched that it’s made it’s way to your hearts. I love it!”

Little Mix put up some fierce competition with their new album Confetti, which debuts at No.2.

It marks the group’s sixth consecutive Top 5 album in the UK.