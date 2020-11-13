Kylie Minogue sets a new UK chart record as her album DISCO enters at No.1

Kylie Minogue has just made some British music history with her latest album DISCO.
The Aussie pop icon has debuted at No.1 on the UK Official Chart with her 15th studio collection, and by doing so has become the first female artist to score a chart-topping album in the UK in five consecutive decades.
Kylie’s back catalogue now features No.1 albums from the 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s and 20s.
Not only that, DISCO took the win on this week’s Official Chart with the biggest first-week sales of the year so far.
The album hits No.1 with 55,000 chart sales, which is Kylie’s biggest opening week since 2010’s Aphrodite.
“I don’t know what to say, I’m lost for words, thank you to everyone who has supported this album and this campaign, it means the world to me,” Kylie said.
“I’m so touched that it’s made it’s way to your hearts. I love it!”
Little Mix put up some fierce competition with their new album Confetti, which debuts at No.2.
It marks the group’s sixth consecutive Top 5 album in the UK.
However, Kylie isn’t the only gay icon setting chart records this week.
Dame Shirley Bassey has become the first female artist to achieve a Top 40 album in seven consecutive decades.
Her farewell collection – I Owe It All To You – lands at No.5 on this week’s UK Official Album Chart.
Dame Shirley now boasts Top 40 collections in the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s and 20s.
It rounds off what has been one of the more exciting weeks in UK music chart history for quite some time.