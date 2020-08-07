Kylie Minogue is a galactic disco diva in stunning Say Something video

Kylie Minogue is slaying the cosmos in the video for her new disco banger, Say Something.

The eclectic visual, directed by Sophie Muller, sees the legendary star on an intergalactic adventure whilst straddling a bronze stallion, paying homage to Studio 54 and spreading a message of love. It’s everything we need from a Kylie video in 2020.

Say Something is the first single from Kylie’s upcoming 15th studio album, DISCO, her first major release since 2018’s chart-topping, country-leaning Golden.

In a May interview with GQ, Kylie said the album will have a “grown-up disco” sound. “[It’s] difficult even for me to explain,” she said. “But even grown-ups need some pure pop fun.”

She discussed the genre’s recent revival with smash hits from Dua Lipa (Don’t Start Now), Doja Cat (Say So) and Lady Gaga (Rain On Me), saying: “It’s all cyclical, right?

“I loved disco as an eight-year-old, so it’s been a long love affair. I’m loving the modern interpretations of the genre now. There’s a lot of early 2000s love around at the moment. Both feel like good times for me, so I’m channelling that into this record.”

Kylie also revealed that she’s been recording new music from her living room during lockdown, telling PA: “I’ve been really busy, setting up a home studio (AKA, my lounge room!) and learning so much about remote recording.

“It’s been a steep learning curve for all the team as there are technical obstacles to navigate but I’m so thankful to be able to continue work on my album in this way. I’ve been riding the emotional wave along with the rest of the world, but creativity has been a big help.”

DISCO is due for release on 6 November – watch the video for Say Something below.