Kristen Stewart reacts to fan campaign of her playing Joker in the new Batman films

Kristen Stewart has opened up about the possibility of playing Joker opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

During an interview with Variety, the Twilight actress was asked if she would ever step into the iconic role.

“Let’s do something new. I love the energy behind that,” Stewart said.

“It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don’t traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let’s figure something else out. I’m totally down to play a freaky, scary person.”

Before stepping into their own successful careers, Stewart and Pattinson starred in the extremely popular Twilight franchise.

Alongside their lead roles as Bella and Edward, the two were romantically involved for four years until their breakup in 2013.

Stewart isn’t the only one interested in her starring in an upcoming caped crusader movie.

After DC dropped the highly anticipated trailer for The Batman earlier this week, fans shared their excitement for the film’s expansive villain list.

The trailer also sparked speculation that the clown prince of crime would be making a surprise appearance.